Woman beater gets 17 years

A 27-year-old man from Francistown will spend the next 17 years of his life in prison after he was found guilty of threatening to kill and assaulting his girlfriend.

Letlhogile Lenkokame was out on bail awaiting trial for the murderer of his then-lover Lame Gagogosha, 20, in 2014, when he committed the crime he was sentenced for.

Francistown Magistrates Court heard how, last year on the night of 7 June at Donga location, Lenkokame warned his lover, Tshegofatso Mokgosi that he would kill her.

The former security guard, who stayed in the Ghetto’s Block 3 location, told a terrified Mokgosi, “mpatela mogala ke go bofe abo ke robala le wena fa ke fetsa ebe ke go bolaya ebe ke ipolaya,” – loosely translated as, ‘Get me a rope so that I can tie you up and have sex with you; after intercourse I will kill you and then kill myself’.

On the same night, Lenkokame was also found guilty of assaulting Mokgosi with an electrolaser, which resulted in the victim sustaining wounds on her chest. He then brandished an okapi knife, which the court ruled he intended to stab Mokgosi with.

Presiding Magistrate, Dumisani Basupi sentenced Lenkokame to ten years in prison for threat to kill and seven years for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The sentences are to run consecutively, meaning that the convict will ultimately serve 17 years for his crimes.

Meanwhile, Lenkokame is still to be committed to High Court to be tried for the murder of Gagogosha.