Woman beater complains of police brutality

Cops assault man for beating girlfriend

A 26-year-old man who assaulted his girlfriend was arrested by Mochudi police officers on Sunday – but not before they gave him a bitter taste of his own medicine by dishing out a severe beating of their own.

In the future, Bokamoso Kebakile will think twice about laying a finger on his girlfriend, Resebonye Machechisa, 23, after the humiliating hiding he received.

Narrating the events that led to her boyfriend’s thrashing, Machechisa, who gave birth to a baby boy last month, said the trouble started when Kebakile told her to feed the family’s chickens.

Speaking to The Voice from her home in Pilane village, the lactating mother explained that she refused because there was nothing to give the chickens.

“I simply told him that the remaining sorghum is enough for the family, not to feed chickens,” she said.

According to Machechisa, the response angered Kebakile, who then started hitting her.

Continuing her narrative after a slight pause as she silently reflects on her boyfriend’s brutality, Machechisa said she managed to escape and ran straight to the police station seeking help.

However, the help she received was not quite the assistance she expected.

“When the police stormed the yard to arrest Bokamoso, they did hit him first with police batons,” she revealed.

Anxiety etched all over her young face, Machechisa said she is worried that her boyfriend could have suffered internal injuries due to the cops’ ‘vicious beating’, quietly adding that she regrets ever reporting him to the police.

For his part, the injured Kebakile, who sports a deep, painful looking gash across his face and winces in pain every time he moves, admits to having a ‘misunderstanding’ with the mother of his child.

He insists, however, that the police had no right to assault him.

“They insulted me, saying that I have sex with her and thank her by assaulting her,” he said.

The distraught Kebakile, who suspects he might be scarred for life, plans to sue the police and seek compensation for the incident.

He maintains he was not aggressive and did not try and resist arrest.

“They called me from the house; I was just following orders, I did not fight them,” he said softly.

Asked about Kebakile’s accusations, Mochudi Station Commander, Olebile Sitale referred the publication to Assistant Superintendent, Kabelo Bome, as he was not present when the matter took place.

Bome referred the matter to Assistant Superintendent, Wager Zambezi, whose phone rang unanswered.

When responding to the assault case, Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Dipheko Motube said police officer can use ‘minimum and necessary force’ but only when suspects are putting up resistance.

“Generally police officers are not supposed to beat suspects – in many cases suspects fight police officers and injure themselves during the struggle,” said Motube.