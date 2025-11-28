News

Woman battered to death with a pellet gun

CHARGED: Sekhutlo

A man accused of battering his lover to death with the barrel end of a pellet gun barrel was arraigned before Mahalapye Magistrate Courts on Wednesday.

45-year-old Modiri Sekhutlo has been charged with the murder of Basetsana Motshabi, 35, who was killed in the early hours of Monday morning at their home in Moloko ward. It is believed he struck her several times with the gun.

During his brief court appearance, plea was reserved, with Sekhutlo remanded in custody as the incident is still fresh and tempers in the community dangerously high.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Mahalapye Central Police Station Commander Meshack Ranku said the murder occurred between 0300 hours and 0500 hours.

“According to the report we received, the two lovers, who were cohabiting, had a misunderstanding which might have led to the accused person hitting the victim. The now deceased was certified dead at Mahalapye Hospital. We managed to arrest the suspect the same morning,” revealed the top cop.

Superintendent Ranku pleaded with people to always solve their matters amicably, or to walk away, to prevent loss of life.

 

