Woman arrested for insurance fraud

Urban Police in Gaborone last week moved swiftly and arrested a woman for forgery and for attempting to steal money from Botswana Life Insurance Company.

It is alleged that last week the insurance company’s consultant assisted a client by the names of Florence Yane who had gone to surrender two of her policies.

The suspect then produced her ID and requested that the sum of P100 000 be debited into her account after the cancellation of policies.

The consultant then noticed some differences on the identity card and its security features and the date of birth on the ID did not correspond with the information they had on the system for their client.

Detective Assistant Superintendent Madziba Duna of Urban Police confirmed they are investigating the matter.

He said when the suspect was arrested she revealed her identity as Masego and later confirmed that her true names are Oaratwa Keaikitse.

“She admitted that she was using a fake identity card which was made by a Kenyan man and that her intention was to steal the money belonging to Yane from her insurance policies. We contacted Yane, she was surprised to hear the news and said she never sent anyone on her behalf to surrender her policies. We have arrested other two men whom we suspect were working together with Keaikitse. Upon their arrest, they were found in possession of other documents including government purchasing order. Investigations are continuing,” said Duna