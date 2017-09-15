Woman accused of beheading baby

A family from Metsimotlhabe got the shock of their lives on Sunday when they discovered the head of a newborn baby dumped in a tyre in the middle of their yard.

The baby’s body would later be found buried in a shallow grave just outside the Sekgee family’s compound.

A 21-year-old neighbour, thought to be the dead infant’s mother, has been arrested and charged with concealment of birth in connection with the incident.

It is claimed that the young woman, with alleged assistance from her mother, killed the child almost immediately after giving birth to it.

When The Voice arrived on the scene, the baby’s head was still in the dusty old tyre.

Covered in soil and congealed blood, with a healthy head of a kinky black hair, it was impossible to distinguish the partial corpse’s gender.

The woman who made the gruesome discovery, 55-year-old Goitsemang Sekgee explained she was returning home from church when she noticed a swarm of flies buzzing around the tyre.

“I found them surrounding the tyre in the middle of the yard. I almost passed thinking it was a cow’s castrated genitals,” narrated Sekgee, crinkling her nose in disgust at the memory.

However, upon closer inspection, Sekgee realised she was looking at the decapitated head of a newborn baby.

“I panicked, dropped my bibles and ran to the house screaming for help,” she said, adding that bystanders and neighbours soon gathered in the yard, attracted by her desperate screams.

As the gatherers waited for the Police to arrive, one of the neighbours noticed a dog digging furiously outside the yard.

“It was the newborn baby’s headless body,” continued Sekgee quietly.

According to Sekgee, the dead child’s mother was part of the assembled crowd that congregated in her back yard

“She was arrested by the police at the incident scene. Liquids were oozing from her swollen breasts; we long noticed she was pregnant. But she was flat when she rushed to the scene,” said Sekgee.

“The woman confessed to the police that she used a knife to cut the new born baby before burying it,” claimed Sekgee, inadvertently shuddering in horror at the words.

When reached for a comment, Station commander for Mogoditshane Police, Superintendent Agreement Mapeu confirmed that they have arrested a 21-year-old woman, to assist them with investigations regarding the head that was discovered in Metsimotlhabe’s Mmipi ward.