Wizkid is in town

DSTV splashes P1 000 000m on show promotion

Arguably the biggest artist in Africa, rapper and song writer WizKid landed in Botswana today to get ready for the Diamond City show at the National Stadium on Saturday. The third show in local showbiz calendar starring a Nigerian act, The Diamond City Concert boasts of a star studded line-up that includes Burna Boy, Ringo, Freshly Ground, Sjava, Scar, Team Distant and 23 other local acts.

According to local promoter Gilbert ‘PP’ Seagile the festival has attracted music lovers from both South Africa, Swaziland and Lesotho.

“This is an international festival featuring the biggest artist in Africa. So far 13% of ticket holders are from outside Botswana,” said Seagile, adding that he expects the show to sell out.

“Our mandate is to promote urban tourism, that is why we are flighting adverts on DSTV to promote this lovely city,” Seagile said.

The Gilbert Promotions Director compared the concerts to shows like Macufe which attracts different nationalities every year.

“That is why we went for an internationally recognised star like Wizkid,” he said.

Born Ayodeni Ibrahim Balogun, the 27 year old Nigerian achieved international recognition after his 2016 collaboration with Drake on the hit song ‘One dance’. He’s a versatile artists who can do both Afropop, reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat and hip hop.

“He’s a one in all artist. A complete package ranked fifth on Forbes and Channel O’s 2013 list of the Top 10 richest African artists,” Seagile said.

PP promised music lovers a safe and secure venue on Friday.

“We have left nothing to chance. This is a reputable international artist and we had to meet the standards he’s used to,” he said.

“The same standard he’s used to when performing with Drake, he’ll find here when he performs alongside Scar,” added Seagile.

The promoter said they have engaged a South African country to help them with barricades and crowd control.

He said security will be beefed up by 110 police officers and personnel from Security Systems.

“It will be a park and go situation. No cars will be allowed at the venue as we have availed shuttles which will ferry ticket holders throughout the day,” he said.

“There’ll be no tickets sold at the venue. We have made an arrangement to sell tickets at GSS Grounds to help ease congestion on the day.”

The show starts at 10am until 6am the next day.