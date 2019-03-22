Wiza’s single hits shelves this week

A 30-year-old Mapoka native, Wiza Sibanda who calls himself DJ Wiza in the music industry dropped his first house single last week.

The single is called Bina and was recorded at Sound Hub studio in Gaborone.

“Bina means dance. I decided to name my song Bina because it is a fun song and I also like dancing so I want people to dance along too. I started dancing in 2005 in some groups. 2011 I danced for Stompy, 2013 for Vee Mampeezy, 2016 I danced for Latimy and last year I danced for Kelly Jazz,” Wiza said.

Wiza who also dances for DJs stated that he featured Cuming Soon in his song.

“I want my first perfomance to be at Flavadome (an entertainment programme on BTV) and in the next coming five years I want to be the biggest DJ in Africa.”