Wizards give Kabila magic send off

Shaya was amongst the multitudes that attended the Waar Was Jy festival on Friday at Botswana Craft.

The show, which included South African Kwaito group Trompies as headliners, also had local group Wizards performing.

With the difficulties the group are currently going through after losing one of their dancers, Kabila, they performed heroically.

Wizards gave their all and having watched them in previous shows, the Friday show was one of their best.

They gave Kabila a fitting send off.

Shaya hopes you were watching up in heaven Kabila and MYSRIP.