Wizards dancer passes away

Popular house Kwasa group, Wizards of the desert have confirmed the death of one of their celebrity dancers, Tabona Seretse.

Seretse passed away this morning at the Princess Marina Hospital. The 28 year old dancer has been in and out of hospital for the past year following brain surgery.

This was confirmed by the other half of the Wizards duo, Kealeboga Leruele in an interview.

Leruele popularly known as KLO said, “He died on his hospital bed this morning. He had undergone brain surgery last year and has been in and out of hospital since.”

Seretse who also went by stage name Kabila died this morning at around 4am. Seretse had been a back up dancer for the group who shot to fame through their hit single “Phokoje” for the past 10 years. He joined the group after leaving the then popular group T joint.

“He had an operation and never recovered fully. He even lost his sight at some point,” said KLo further adding that the dancer leaves behind his three year old daughter.