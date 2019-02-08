With Zizi Panther

She was once the darling of radio, an ambassador for Sky Girls BW and, despite her lack of height, an accomplished basketball player.

Now, after two years away from the airwaves, Zizi Panther, the golden voice of radio, is back.

The 29-year-old born Mimi Mokgwathi will take charge of Yarona FM’s early morning weekday slot.

You left radio under a cloud of controversy. Can you tell us what happened?

The station was going through a retrenchment exercise and unfortunately I was one of the three female presenters that were let go.

It was heartbreaking to say the least because I knew I wouldn’t want to go to any other radio station.

So at that point I knew my career as a radio personality was over.

Two years later and you’re finally back on radio. Tell us about your new show.

Ooooh yes I am back after two years. ‘Buffest Breakfast’, which I host with Scar, airs every weekday morning between 6 and 10am.

We just want to give the listener a great start to the morning.

You’ll get great interaction on different issues and lots of music.

You are married now with two beautiful children. How do you intend balancing family life with radio life?

Any job in media is time consuming and I’m already feeling it!

I just need to make sure I’m able to pick up my eldest from school at lunchtime and I’m able to put them to bed at 8pm.

Weekends are strictly for my two girls, my husband and family.

What are your thoughts on Botswana possibly having her first female President?

I’m excited! Men and women rule completely differently if you closely study other countries that have had female Presidents.

But we shouldn’t just concentrate on the fact that it’s a woman; we need to understand her agenda and what she stands for.

How do you deal with social media bullies?

I move right along with my life. Unfortunately, my job entails people being able to criticize my work.

It’s not for the fainthearted. I’m not on Facebook so I sleep peacefully!

Have you ever fumbled on live radio?

I fumble almost every day! I can’t even pin-point an exact scenario.

Live radio ain’t no joke! And listeners aren’t afraid to call you out for fumbling.

What is your favorite local song at the moment?

Oh wow, just one? It’s hard to pick.

It’ll probably be Ice Cold Mob with their song ‘About You’.

Five thing people don’t know about you?