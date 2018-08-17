Winnie Mashaba’s Bots visit

She is arguably one of South Africa’s biggest gospel artists but after her weekend performance in Gaborone, Winnie Mashaba has left a bitter taste in the mouths of local gospel singers.

Word reaching Shaya is that the woman with a golden voice did not come here to empower Batswana artists as she suggested.

It is alleged that she arrived with her own ushers, crew and wristbands.

Indeed, it is rumoured no Motswana benefited from Mashaba’s show, except the few who were paid an alleged P1, 500 to perform at the show.

Shaya, for one, hopes this is not true as he is a huge fan of the singer.