Local winery, Dwine, will host a wine and food picnic at Cresta Marang on 30th June.

Revelers will be treated to cook off competitions, tutored tasting, food and wine tasting (over 30 wines).

There’ll be a bonfire and kids entertainment, while DJ K.U.D will lively up the place from the DJ Booth.

Tickets are available at Sefalana Hyper and Cresta Marang in Francistown.

For kids over 12 years, a ticket is P60 and P100 for adults.