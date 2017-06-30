Will Thabo Masilo hang by his neck?

Judge to decide on murder accused fate

The fate of Thabo Masilo, a 26 –year- old man accused of the gruesome murder of a St. Josephs college student, five years ago will be determined on August 31st.

This week, Masilo appeared before the Lobatse high court as arguments in his case came to a close.

Through his lawyer Kgosietsile Ngakaaagae, Masilo called on his witness, a doctor who attended to him after he was caught at the scene of the crime and home of the deceased.

The doctor who testified that he was stationed at the block 9 clinic on November, 19th 2012, said that he attended to one Thabo Masilo and treated him for multiple injuries and bruises around his neck, chest, abdomen, both his flanks, bilateral wrists, thigh and knees.

“He claimed that he had been assaulted by a group of men who attacked, punched and hit with metal rods and said that he had a long history of using hearing aids,” said the doctor who was to later during cross examination confirm that some of the injuries could have been caused by Masilo falling off the ceiling where he hid at the scene of the crime

Masilo maintains that he was forced- at the scene of the crime-to confess to ‘things’ he did not do so that the mob would stop attacking him.

The last witness in the case also took to the dock, a photojournalist whose picture was used as evidence for the state.

The photojournalist narrated how the deceased home was packed with an angry mob of people who were baying for Masilo’s blood.

In August, high court judge Abednigo Tafa will pronounce on the fate of Masilo.

Earlier, for the first time since 2012, Masilo spoke about the incident.

Giving unsworn evidence, Masilo said that he and the deceased, Tshepang Motlhabane were lovers who at the time were having an argument.

He further told the court that it was the deceased who attacked him first after he had demanded back the money and cellphones he had lent to her.

He said that it was the deceased who invited him to her house.

Ever since his arrest, Masilo has never been out on bail.

He is currently serving a 10 –year- jail term for his other convictions of robbery and indecent