Will BOMU award winners get their awards on time?

BOMU awards have come and gone but all the winners were left with a bad taste in their mouths.

The organisers must forget the glitz and the glamour showcased at the event and tell Shaya why they didn’t give the winners their awards?

Whoever was tasked with running the event must come out and explain what happened to the money, which should have been allocated to having trophies and awards made.

Artists must be given their awards to keep in their houses, churches, or even at the Museum, where ATI said he would take his as soon as he gets it.

Shaya will be watching this story with keen interest, just so you know.