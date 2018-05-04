Wilderness Safaris Rebuilds Little Makalolo Camp

Wilderness Safaris’ Little Makalolo Camp, situated in a private concession in the heart of one of the best game-viewing areas in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, has closed for an extensive rebuild, with the new camp set to reopen in early June 2018.

“Our decision to rebuild Little Makalolo showcases our continued commitment to investing in Hwange and our tremendous belief in Zimbabwe as a major player in Africa’s tourism industry”, said Dean Morton, Wilderness Safaris Zambezi Operations Manager.

“We are truly proud to have remained dedicated to our Hwange operations since 1997, and are looking forward to rejuvenating Little Makalolo in such a way that still celebrates its authentic bush camp offering”.

The camp’s rebuild will include a new main area, deck, bar and circular infinity pool overlooking a vibrant waterhole.

The six traditional-style safari tents will receive an extensive upgrade with new floors, roofs and completely new interiors, which will be managed by lead interior designer, Caline Williams-Wynn from Artichoke.

Retaining its intimate bush feel, the total rebuild of the main area and new décor throughout will enhance the camp’s remarkable wildlife experience.

This has always been the focus of Little Makalolo, with guests able to experience a range of incredible wildlife encounters on a variety of activities – from the log-pile hide to twice-daily game-drives, bush walks and the option to sleep out in the bush on a unique Star Bed.

A highlight will be the raised pool deck and bar/breakfast area which will allow for uninterrupted views of the busy waterhole.

“We will also ensure that the new camp remains committed to our 4Cs sustainability ethos of Commerce, Community, Culture and Conservation, operating with as light an eco-footprint as possible. Our life-changing journeys offer our guests the opportunity to travel with purpose, not only making a difference to the ongoing biodiversity of the Park but contributing to the empowerment of local people at the same time”, Dean added.