Why i had an affair

Disgraced cheating wife speaks out

Recently she made news headlines as a cheating wife whose husband successfully sued her boyfriend for marriage wrecking and won.

As her husband walked away from the customary court P20 000 richer from her guilty boyfriend, the cheating wife, Boitumelo Moeng, 35, filed for divorce.

Sometime in March her marriage to Bogatsu Moeng, 45 was nullified before Gaborone High Court, and she came out of the union, which bore her three children a stronger woman despite the abuse she claims to have suffered.

Opening up to reasons that drove her to seek solace in the hands of another man, Moeng says she was physically abused for many years.

Speaking in a walk in interview she said, “My ex-husband used to beat me in front of our three kids. At first I bottled it all in hoping he will change, but the abuse escalated over time,” she said.

The visibly traumatised woman says she told her parents about the abusive marriage and asked to be separated from her husband in 2015, while still trying to resolve their marital issues.

“He used to smoke dagga, afterwards he would punch me with heavy blows. I once ran to the police officers naked and they lent me their uniform to cover my body,” she said.

Eight months into separation she started contemplating divorce so she decided to move on and started a secret affair with another man.

“I knew for sure I was tired of being a punching bag for Bogatsu and I knew for sure I couldn’t live with him anymore so I started dating again.”

However while enjoying the excitement of her new affair with Kabelo Setshwane, 55, the ex-husband pounced on them at their new home in Ntshinoge and immediately laid a marriage wrecking charge on the man.

“ My ex-husband used this evidence as excuse to pretend to be fighting for the already collapsed marriage and sued for marriage wrecking before Mochudi Magistrate court. My boyfriend was basically found guilty of wrecking a non-existent marriage. Although we were not officially divorced with my husband by then, the marriage had ended,” explained Moeng.

The marriage wrecker was initially fined P40 000, which was later reduced to P20 000 at the court of appeal.”

He is yet to pay the fine.

Domestic violence and abuse can happen to anyone, yet the problem is often overlooked, excused, or denied.

Signs of an Abusive Relationship

There are many signs of an abusive relationship. The most telling sign is fear of your partner.

If you feel like you have to walk on eggshells around your partner—constantly watching what you say and do in order to avoid a blow-up—chances are your relationship is unhealthy and abusive.

Other signs that you may be in an abusive relationship include a partner who belittles you or tries to control you, and feelings of self-loathing, helplessness, and desperation.