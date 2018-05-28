Why did she kill herself?

BDP councilor commits suicide at party chairperson’s house

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Specially Elected Councilor, Rebaone Mosidila of Rakhuna Village has committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be a herbicide.

The 45-year-old councilor posted suicidal thoughts on her Facebook timeline on Thursday indicating that ‘life without happiness was nothing and that people should ask ‘Ditshwane’ about her death.

Ditshwane it turns out is the married man at whose yard Mosidila was found motionless in her car with a bottle of herbicide by her side on Friday morning.

She was rushed to Good Hope Hospital where she died hours later.

The mother of four apparently left her husband at home to drop off her children at school and never went back.

Her husband was called by a passerby to alert him that his wife was found lying in her car foaming at the mouth and nose in another man’s yard.

The deceased’s brother, Botlhe Gabaake said the family was not ready to talk to the media as this was a fresh matter and they did not want to jeopardise police investigations.

He said they were still waiting for the investigations to reveal what killed his sister.

When reached for a comment Ditshwane’s wife said she was still shocked and she had many questions without answers as to why the woman died in their compound.

“ Even my husband has no clue as to why the woman committed suicide at their home. I stay in Lobatse and I do not have details of what transpired,” Said the wife.

Neighbours however told The Voice in an interview that the BDP South Regional Chairperson, Ditshwane and councillor Mosidila were good friends who spent a lot of time together at his house while the wife was away in Lobatse.

Ditshwane had travelled to attend a funeral at the nearest village when his friend chose to end her life at his yard.

Speaking in an interview, Ditshwane like his wife said he did not know why Mosidila killed herself at his home. Rubbishing rumours doing rounds in the village that the two party colleagues were lovers, the politician said

“We were not even friends as some would want to claim. We were just members of the same party. These rumours are just nonsense and I don’t even know why she would leave a note saying I should be asked bout her death.”

Goodhope Acting Station Commander Assistant Superintendent Batshwari Gaobatlelwe confirmed the incident.

He said they found a bottle of a poisonous substance at the scene which they took to the laboratory for testing.

He said investigations were continuing and postmortem will be done to find the cause of death.

Mosidila will be buried this Saturday at Rakhuna.