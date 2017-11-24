Who is the real Khama?

Zimbabwean international and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Khama Billiat must be the most ignorant player this side of the Sahara.

The diminutive footballer was the butt of jokes on Twitter last Friday after tweeting a silly remark.

The star was not happy that his name came up too many times in the ongoing Zimbabwe discussion and he demanded that people should stop associating his name with politics.

Zimbabweans went down on him like a ton of bricks.

They reminded him that the only Khama that matters and is relevant is the Botswana President Ian Khama.

The savagery on the comments was on another level as Billiat was torn to shreds.

Poor Billiat, I hope now you know who the real Khama is.