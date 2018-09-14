Who did this?

Reminiscent of the popular former President Ian Khama’s ‘monokini’ which earned one graphic designer from Maun a few nights in a cell and a tongue lashing (and maybe more) from the DIS, another graphic designer is at it again.

This time Karma is a gangster rapper promoting his new album ‘Tone Ya Toela’.

The hip-hop banger has ‘hit’ songs like ‘Ha e Masisi see’ and ‘Kgweetsa Grippen’.

Just like Eminen’s latest album, ‘Yone Ya Toela’ was kept a secret until its recent release.

Shaya is dying to know who produced this album and is looking forward to the music.