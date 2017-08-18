Where’s the rehab clinic?

Yoh Stagga, when our friend Biscat made an announcement that he was to open a rehabilitation centre, I was over the moon thinking that my drug addict friends were going to get help; little did I know that it was going to take forever to open.

Bissau promised to open a rehabilitation clinic at Gaborone West last month and after the hype and controversy that came with it, nothing has been communicated.

Mr Gaobakwe, please come out and tell us where the rehab is because I have a few guys from the hood who need the service.