Where is the head?

Missing part delays Tlokweng woman’s burial

Funeral arrangements of a murdered Tlokweng woman have been delayed as the grieving family waits for police to find her missing head.

Her boyfriend, 30- year- old Simon Kgowe, allegedly beheaded Elizabeth Bonolo Kerekang, 29, in Tlokweng in a murder that shocked the entire country and sent chills down the spines of Tlokweng village women in particular.

Her mutilated body was found in a pool of blood dumped in the bush at Maratanang ward in Tlokweng on Monday morning by a passerby who alerted the police.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, a family representative, Adolf Hirschfield said the family was waiting for the missing body part to be found before funeral arrangements could begin.

A squad of non-uniformed police officers on Tuesday afternoon raided Kgowe’s rented house in Gaborone’s Block 3 and arrested him.

During the raid police discovered bloody clothes, a mop and bed sheets in one of the rooms.

After about an hour of questioning the cops left with the handcuffed suspect to search for the head.

Kgowe has however refused to cooperate with the police, sending them from pillar to post in instead.

“We have so many questions without answers. We don’t know where, when, how, why and what happened. This incident is very painful and sensitive. The matter is before the police, they have not shared more information and we do not want to say anything that might jeopardise their investigations,” said Hirschfield.

Meanwhile Director of Crime Intelligence, Detective Senior Assistant Commissioner Nunu Lesetedi, was reluctant to divulge details of a “fresh matter”.

The suspect killer was arraigned yesterday (Thursday) before Extension II Magistrate Court.