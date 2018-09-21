What’s the name of the game?

I don’t believe in games but whatever game the opposition is playing it is difficult to ignore and even harder to believe.

There are allegations that the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) is putting pressure on Botswana National Front (BNF) members to push its President, Duma Boko to step down.

Once Boko steps down, they, BCP will complain of Price Dibeela not having leadership qualities forcing the coalition to look at Dumelang Saleshando.

Ooh this is about a new coalition without Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD). One wonders if opposition parties will ever be serious, Shaya is following closely though.