What’s in a name?

Culture Spears clash over name, property

Culture Spears music outfit’s fight over property and the name intensified this week as one of the group members, Thembeni Ramosetlheng, popularly known as Ramozara engaged sheriffs to auction the group’s house.

Things fell apart last year when the group leader and founder, Kabelo Mogwe and his then wife, Magdeline Lesolebe (Charma Gal)’s marriage ended in divorce.

Ramozara left the group soon after that to launch his solo music career.

Speaking in an interview, Ramozara said he was not happy that Mogwe was the only one benefiting from the name and property that belonged to Culture Spears as a group.

Ramozara further revealed that court had advised that the group settle the matter out of court with the help of their lawyers and they agreed that Mogwe must stop using the name Culture Spears just like them, but he never did.

“He was supposed to stop using our name last year September. The other annoying issue is that we live in rented accommodation while Kabelo stays in our house for free. That is why I have decided to engage sheriffs to sell the Culture Spears house so that we can share the money and move on. Despite notifying Kabelo about the impending sale and asking him to vacate the property to make it easier for potential buyers to view it, he has not complied. He is leaving me very little choice but to seek an eviction order,” Ramozara threatened.

Mogwe however shot back, arguing that he was the majority shareholder of Culture Spears with 59% of the company shares so he had to take care of their properties.

He said he has not chased anyone away from the house and that as far as he knows, Ramozara and Charmagal were still part of the group and therefore they were welcome to come back to the house any time they needed to.

“I am still waiting for their official resignation. I like peace and these fights should stop so that we can move on with our lives. I am stuck here with the sleeves for CDs and I cannot cut them because if I do that and sell this music we made together they would sue me.”

He said that he was agreeable to the idea of selling the house and studio equipment to share the proceeds because Ramozara and Charma Gal had huge egos, which he said, made it difficult for them to meet and discuss matters in a civil manner.

Responding to recent allegations that he was so jealous of Charma gal that he had resorted to hiring hooligans to disrupt her shows, Mogwe said, “Look, I am not bitter.

I have moved on and even have an eight months –old- baby boy with someone else.”

As the founder of the group, Mogwe said he felt entitled to continue using the name, Culture Spears.

When contacted for a comment Charma Gal said all she needed was her share from the sale of the house.

“ I wont submit my resignation from Culture Spears until I have received my share from the proceeds of the sale of that property,” she said.