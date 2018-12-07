What’s eating you K.U.D?

He’s not known to make inflammatory statements on social media.

In fact DJ K.U.D is widely known for his calmness and for his hip-hop and slow jams.

So it came as a shock when Shaya saw his post about his undying love for his twin daughters on Tuesday.

The DJ wrote that he sometimes sheds tears when he thinks about the insults, the struggle and the court cases he has to go through to be with his daughters.

The soulful DJ who’s recently dropped his first single ‘Cloud nine’ also pours his heart in that post and states that he’s totally damaged inside.

This is scary coming from Mr coolness personified.

Shaya hopes everything is ok sir and encourages you to keep giving those precious twins unconditional love.