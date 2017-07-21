Whats cooking at Lobatse International Beef Festival

The Lobatse International Beef Festival is almost upon us; it will be held on the 29th of July at the Lobatse Town Park.

if you’re a #BeefEater and enjoy a good steak, follow our recipes, which will be shared exclusively with The Voice in the run-up to the event!

Mozzarella Steak and Tongue

Ingredients

Rump steak

Ox tongue (pre-cooked)

Spring Onion

Coriander Fresh herb

Coriander seeds

Garlic (fresh)

Ginger (fresh)

Paprika

Chilli flakes

Soy sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Method

1. Cube steak and marinade with soy sauce, crushed garlic and grated ginger and set aside. Slice cooked tongue and grate the cheese and set aside.

2. Pre heat a pan and add pounded coriander seeds, add a little oil and butter.

3. Throw in cubed rump and fry until outside is sealed. Adding the marinade gradually to the cooking steak.

4. Add tongue to pan and toss. Fry steak to your liking. Add spring onions and roughly chopped fresh coriander to your pan and mix well. Switch pan off and sprinkle with chilli flakes and add the cheese and let it melt onto the meat. Serve with pasta or any sandwich bread.

This recipe was created by Kwa Ga Ncinci, a popular eatery that will be present at the Lobatse International Beef Festival on the 28th of July at the Lobatse Town Park.

Kwa Ga Ncinci was founded by Ncinci Moitsadi in 2014 and is a pop-up restaurant that caters for individuals, private and corporate events.

The restaurant is well known for constantly re-inventing their menu to deliver scrumptious, unique food for their beloved ‘foodies’.

For more of this meaty goodness, get your LIBF ticket now at WebTickets!