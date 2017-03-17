Whatever happened to the #Drugsmustfall campaign

Bissau Gaobakwe’s #DrugsMustFall campaign no doubt took social media by storm.

Minister Tshekedi Khama’s alleged controversial involvement until his wife distanced him from it also made sure that the initiative grans everybody’s attention, after all there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

But although the campaign got the limelight , nothing much has happened since then.

There is no team working on it or awareness being made around it.

I mean even on social media Shaya has noticed that Bissau seems to be more interested in showcasing his wardrobe than anything else.