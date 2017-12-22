What a year!

As the sun sets on 2017, one thing that will forever be etched in our memories is that it is the year former President Robert Mugabe was forced to step down.

Having ruled for 37 years, in which time he destroyed our once prosperous country, Mugabe had vowed to stay in power until his last breath.

His unpopular wife had even made bizarre claims that Mugabe would continue to rule from his grave.

Oh well, that is all history now.

But while there was pomp and fanfare when Mugabe eventually resigned following the intervention of the army and when the new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa came in, that optimism is slowly fading away in some sections of our society.

As I write this last instalment of the column, General Constantino Chiwenga, the man who was instrumental in Mugabe’s downfall, is no longer in charge of Zimbabwe’s Defence Force. Indications suggest he is set to be named as the country’s number two.

So many of his cadres have already been promoted and awarded with lucrative posts in government so I guess the president was saving the best for last.

Chiwenga is set be re-deployed and Mnangagwa is yet to name his vice-president after delaying the announcement for weeks so your guess is as good as mine as to where the former army commander is headed to.

Whether that is good or not for Zimbabwe is a story for another day.

It is the season to be merry so I choose to ignore the implications of all this for now and just enjoy the Christmas vibe.

I also choose to ignore the fact that food prices have gone up in the last couple of days including bread prices.

In the past we thought the business community was sabotaging Mugabe’s government by increasing food prices willy nilly but we were wrong as the trend continues to this day.

One would have thought they would go with the flow and not burst our bubble since we are still in somewhat a celebratory mood but no, they just had do spoil our festive season.

But tell you what, despite all these negatives from the government and the business community we chose to be happy, after all its our first Christmas in 37 years without Mugabe at the top – and that, if nothing else, is surely cause for celebration!