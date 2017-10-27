What a road of rubbish!

Old Gerald Estate, Francistown’s forgotten location, in pollution scare

At first glance, the newly built Francistown Sports Complex, located directly opposite the airport, is a picture perfect example of modern architecture.

The state-of-the-art, 26, 000-seater stadium is one of the more notable landmarks in the city – truly a stunning setting that Francistowners can take immense pride in.

However, behind this magnificent structure lies a dirty secret.

The gravel road that runs past the Sports Complex and Tati Town Primary School, heading towards the freehold farms at the Old Gerald Estate has been turned into an illegal dumping site.

In the shadow of the beautiful stadium, the bushy virgin area is slowly fading away, replaced by heaps of rubble and hundreds of discarded old tires.

Old Gerald Estates, which falls under the Francistown West constituency, is home to a minority of white people, some of whose families have been in the city for over a century.

As the city celebrates 120 years this Saturday, one of her residents, 72-year-old Frieda Gibbons worries that there’s still a lot that needs to be done to turn Francistown into a world class city.

“I’ve been staying here for years, and it just breaks my heart to see the deterioration of this city,” she said.

“Can you believe that although we are tax payers, Old Gerald Estates residents don’t have access to water,” Gibbons said, before turning her attention to the filth that characterises the dirt road to the Estates.

“This road is a disgrace, I have been complaining about it for years! We have old toilet seats, mattresses, tyres and all sorts of garbage thrown on the roadside. This is a serious health hazard,” cried Gibbons, adding that the area is crawling with deadly snakes attracted by the rats and vermin that scratch around in the rubbish.

The feisty businesswoman, who owns a drilling company, said she is concerned as kids from Tati Town Primary School are often spotted playing in the rubble, which exposes them to mambas and cobras.

“It’s going to end in a death soon, mark my words,” predicted Gibbons ominously.

“People used to dump their rubbish at night but these days they have become bold and dump truckloads of junk in broad daylight,” Gibbons told The Voice, adding that she was once eyeballed by one of the perpetrators when she caught a group of five in the act of polluting the area.

“I attempted to photograph them, and they threatened me,” she recalled.

The Voice toured the area around the stadium and were confronted with the repugnant odour of decaying dogs, used baby nappies, mouldy blankets and poultry waste.

Area Councillor Ramolotsana Gaethuse said he is aware of the situation at Old Gerald.

“I once raised this issue in council and, if I recall, the answer that I received was the area is freehold land. I’ll however make sure that the road is re-gravelled,” he said.

Green Scorpions, who are tasked with policing the area to ensure that it remains spotlessly clean, also seem to be constrained.

The Foreman, Edward Moalosi told The Voice that the area does not fall within their territory.

“It is a sorry sight behind that stadium. People dump rubbish at night and it is difficult to monitor them,” he said, before adding that they were also made aware that the area is private land.

“We can only notify council when we see heaps of rubble sprouting out. I will however raise this issue in our next meeting,” he promised.

Meanwhile, the Ghetto’s dirty little secret continues to fester, getting steadily worse by the day.