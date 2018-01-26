What a catch

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) 2019 candidate for Francistown South, Modiri Lucas has been the talk of the town since thrashing two veterans in the primaries last weekend.

Yours Truly was reliably informed that ‘Jojo’ was not the only person celebrating the shock victory.

An unknown lady apparently threw herself on the winning candidate’s lap as the two embraced to the applause of voters.

It is not clear who this woman is, but Shaya learnt that there was a man inside the hall (possibly an uncle) who kept saying, “You should marry her now that you are going to parliament!”

I can’t make sense of it, and whatever those two are up to Khumongwana Maoto was also unimpressed.