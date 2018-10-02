What a ball ache!

Woman’s tight grip on genitals lands lover in hospital

A man who passed out in pain after his girlfriend squeezed his genitals during a heated argument at their home in Kanye’s Sebako Ward has dropped the charges against his hands-on lover.

However, despite his misses also dropping the assault charge she had filed against him, the couple will still be tried for affray.

Outlining the strange set of circumstances that led to the affray charge, Kanye Station Commander Mmoloki Mogale told The Voice the duo were arguing when the woman, “held on to the man’s genitals until he fainted.”

“When the woman realised that the man has passed out, she took the children and fled to her parent’s home, only to return the following morning,” he explained.

According to the police, upon her return the woman met the man, who had snuck out from hospital with drips still attached to his battered body.

“When the woman saw him, she once again fled and came to report a missing person case. She said she fought with her partner and that he had disappeared from home,” continued Mogale, adding that the search for the missing person led the police to the Seventh Day Adventist hospital, where the man was being treated for his injuries.

The top cop added that even though they appear to have forgiven each other, the couple will still face the wrath of the law.

“We charged them with affray because you have to remember that fighting is a criminal offence. Even if they do not want to press charges against each other, we can rely on their medical records to charge them. It will be a case of them against the state,” Mogale clarified.

The volatile lovebirds had been due to appear before Kanye Customary Court on Monday morning but their case was postponed until Thursday (27 September) as there was no court clerk available.

Meanwhile local medical doctor have declined to discuss the potential far-reaching consequences of ‘ball grabbing’, which according to international scientists can be fatal especially for older men as it can lead to cardiac arrest.