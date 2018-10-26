Western Botswana Officially Launched

This month’s launch of Western Insurance Botswana and Western Life Insurance Botswana has brought much-needed variety to the country’s insurance sector.

The duo form part of the Western National Insurance group, which in turn is a subsidiary of the renowned PSG Group in South Africa.

Speaking at the launch, which was held at Masa Square Hotel on October 17, Western Insurance Botswana CEO Victor Nnoi said, “There is a great need in this market, one which we do not believe to be satisfied as yet – thus the introduction of Western Botswana.

“Through Western Insurance Botswana and Western Life Insurance Botswana, we look forward to serving Batswana and assisting them in protecting their hard-earned assets and making sure families are protected against unforeseen circumstances.”

The Western brand was established in 2004 in Namibia with a view towards bringing a value proposition to the market based on flexibility, personalised service and regionalised decision making.

Success in this space led to expansion into South Africa three years later, with the opening of an office in the Western Cape, and later throughout South Africa.

Over the years, Western has earned a stellar reputation for both excellent service and quality products.

At the helm of Life Business is Marinda Botes, who notes the need for more nuanced product solutions in the market.

“As a business committed to rethinking insurance, a business philosophy at our very core, we at Western Life Insurance Botswana believe that insurance is made unnecessary difficult and inaccessible. We aim to deliver fast, effective and simplified service. All core functions are localized and at the centre is a robust Information Service.

Expansion into Botswana forms part of the Group’s Southern African strategy, which also includes business interests in Lesotho.