Wesbank goes digital

Customers to access services remotely

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) continues to strive for the best customer experience through its various product offerings.

In line with this, WesBank, being the bank’s provider of loans for cars, recently launched an online platform where customers can access services digitally.

WesBank partners with various motor industry stakeholders to deliver its major product, ‘Vehicle Finance’.

Voice Money caught up with Wesbank Business Development and Strategy officer, Moreri Modise to break down this recent development and how it will benefit their customers.

Q. WesBank Botswana recently introduced their online platform, what can one do with this platform?

A. The WesBank Online platform allows our customers to apply, calculate loan instalments and submit their vehicle loan applications.

This is currently available to our retail customers (individual applications) and not businesses.

Q. What prompted the inception of this online platform?

A. As a customer-centric bank, we are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ banking experience by creating self-service digital platforms that are efficient and convenient.

Our parent company, FNB Botswana, is known for innovative solutions, with award-winning digital banking platforms.

So as WesBank, our platform is aligned to that and actually gets the customer into the car of their dreams much faster than traditional loan application processes.

Q. How are your online platforms being rolled out?

A. The rollout is on-going and we will be using various communication platforms.

Q. How long does it take to get a response when using the online platforms?

A. WesBank sales representatives will contact the customer within four business working hours to finalise the application.

The bank will then contact the customer once the loan has been approved and will be advised of the next steps to finalise the loan process e.g. registration process and contract signing.

Q. When was the online platform launched?

A. The online platform was launched on March 2nd, 2018.

Q. How will these online platforms enhance one’s banking experience?

A. These platforms were primarily designed to afford the customer convenience in that they apply from the comfort of their home, workplace or wherever there is Internet access.

Another perk to using the online platforms is ease of access. The platform is available 24 hours, seven days a week and very user-friendly.

There is also very quick turn-around time, a four-hour response time, all of these on a safe and secure online platform.