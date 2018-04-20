We’re world class

Coach Otsetswe hails his medal winning troops

A triumphant Botswana athletics coach, Mogomotsi Otsetswe has unequivocally declared that Botswana has world class athletes.

Speaking to Voice Sports at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on Wednesday morning where the Commonwealth team arrived to a heroes welcome, Otsetswe hailed his Commonwealth Games history making team.

Team Botswana won a record five medals, three golds, a silver and a bronze medal.

Although the team fell short of a possible eight medals they made history when both Amantle Montsho and Isaac Makwala won gold in 400m, Botswana becoming the first nation to hold both titles at the same time.

Baboloki Thebe silver medal(400m), the 4x400m men relay team won gold with the ladies team clinching a bronze meda.

Otsetswe said although they had minor hiccups with injuries to Nijel Amos, KaraboMothibi and Karabo Sibanda he was still happy with the overall performance of the team.

“I’m convinced that if it wasn’t for the unfortunate injuries we’d have won more medals,” he told Voice Sport.

“Despite their injuries athletes gave it their all, they were focused on getting results,” he said.

“When we left all athletes were fit and injury free. Nijel Amos picked an injury, a calf strain during the heats, that’s why struggled towards the finishing line in the 800m final,” Otsetswe said clearing the confusion over Amos’ performance once and for all.

He further said both Mothibi and Sibanda had to be withdrawn from any further participation in the Games as they did not want to exacerbate the situation.

“The comforting news is that the doctors has given Amos about three weeks for him to start light training,while the other two are also recuperating,” he said.

The well traveled coach further told Voice Sport that they intend to use the Commonwealth momentum and shift their focus on the Africa Senior Championships slated for Nigeria in August.

“We intend to use these games as preparation for the 2020 Olympics,” he said.

Team Botswana at the Gold Coast Games in Australia comprised athletes from athletics, boxing, lawn bowl, swimming and weightlifting. Only the athletics team won medals.

It was announced at the welcome ceremony that Gold Medalist will get P100 000, Silver P75 000, Bronze P50 000 and other participants P5 000 each as incentives.