The first thing I saw when I entered the kitchen this morning was one third of last night’s lasagne.

It was on the counter in a bakingtraythat would not fit in the refrigerator.

There was room, however, for a smalldish, so I cut the food into pieces.

They almost fit the plate, but there was one sliver that didn’t… so I ate it, and put the remains of the mealout of sight in the cooler.

I hadn’t cooked or cleaned up after eating, so I didn’t mind doing my bit the next morning.

As a matter of fact, I felt quite pleased to do it because I had already decided to write about making things fit.

You see, as well as writing this column today, I am going to move a wooden deskinto my office to provide more storage space and a larger work surface.

It has eight drawers and the top is 42cm deep by 1metre 34cm wide, which is great because the gap I’m putting it into is 1metre 35cm wide.

That’s the distance between the walls. The skirting boards are,in fact, 1metre 32cm apart and there were strips of trim on the sides of the desk that made the total width 4cm wider than the gap.

That meant it was an alteration as well as a restoration job; but I’ve done the work, it looks good and I’m looking forward to easing the piece up the stairs and into place.

If I hadn’t been willing to alter the desk, my neighbour would have taken it to the dump.

I saved him some work and it will improve my writing experience, so this is an example of how making things fit can be a positivemove.There are times, however, when that is not the case.

My headlinecomes from an old tv advert that featured a scrawny, middle-aged man with a noisy car and a scruffymechanic with an oversized silencer and a huge pipe spanner in his hands.

The balding customer meekly asked, “do you think it will fit?” to which the mechanic replied, “We’ll make it fit. Hahaha.”Then the announcer said,“Take your car to the exhaust specialists. We always have the right part.”

I had an experience recently that reminded me of that ad. Shortly after I’d dropped off my car for its annual inspection and service, the mechanic called to say it had failed the smog test, the bill would be more than the car was worth and he would needat least three days to complete the work.

He also sells used cars, but I didn’t take the bait. He soon called back to saythe car needed a new catalytic converterinstead of extensive engine repairs and could I collect it and pay that day.

“How do you know it will pass the emissions test?” I asked, to which he replied, “We’ll make it pass.”

The bill had come down but the conversation did not fill me with joy.

Eating lasagne to make the left-overs fit into the fridge is one thing;messing around with the air we breathe is another.

Some things need to be done right.