Welcome to Thwaza events garden

A 39-year-old Selibe Phikwe native ditched her teaching career after she found a nitch in being an enterprenuer.

Boitumelo Thwaza Tumagole opened her own events planning business named Thwaza Vintage Garden.

Yet it is not registered it is in the process of being registered.

Tumagole was a teacher at Orapa C.J.S.S for 10 years and 8 months at Ditsweletse C.J.S.S in Letlhakane where she resigned teaching.

Thwaza Vintage Garden ground breaking of starting everything was on the 08th October 2015.

It is an events garden which host Corporate events, weddings, parties, events, bridal showers, baby showers and many more.

It is located on the Letlhakane Serowe highway as one enters Letlhakane on the right hand side, it is on the right on the main road visible by the attractive plants on the gazibbo.

When asked why she ventured in events garden she stated that her mother Elizabeth Kadibadiba in Selibe Phikwe brought them up in a very beautiful home full of attractive plants.

“I was now and then engaged hence it provoked my love for gardening and I decided to tap in to the opportunity in Letlhakane where I realised that Zowa was growing into a mordenised area which calls for places to host people in a refreshing and breathtaking place so I thought of an events garden and started it. Now its under utilisation the Letlhakane community has received it an apprentice it by using it.”

“Well this business was mainly established as a burning passion which did not only start in 2015. Doing events was some thing I have done for over the years with my friend Kesego Okie . We did events such as Ladies high tea in Orapa we did big music festivals in Orapa which we hosted the likes of big valued Botswana Artists such as ATI,Vee Mampizee, Juju Boy and others.”

Tumagole told The Voice they branded themselves with pallet furniture which they thire out to people for events.

“We also provide deco services which we do with our pallet furniture. When one hire our events garden we set it up for them.”

The mother to the three boys stated that the biggest events they once hosted was of the President of Botswana to their deco during the 2018 Voorslag Farmers day in letlhakane proudly sponsored by the Mighty FNB the bank of Choice which takes pride in growing up coming small business.

Thwaza Vintage Garden has 3 permanent employees and 5 who come for part time when it is busy or when they cater for an event they are hosting.

She further stated that they get support from different sectors in the community just to mention a few Boteti Sub District Council, Lucara Botswana, FNB, Barclays Bank , companies which are sub-contracted in the mines and most importantly the community of Letlhakane who continuously trust us to host their weddings and events.

She continued that it is not easy to have started business from being a teacher to being a gardener standing in the very hot sun on daily basis and cooking food on fire.

The challenges that we face are that there is no electricity in our farm and we use generators hence running costs are too high.

“The heat in our region also contributes significantly to the high expense of fuel used to pump water to water our beautiful garden. Another thing is that our target market is small we can go for a number of weeks without business or events thus rolls back to high expenses.”

“The other huge problem is since the concept of doing events in gardens it’s a a new one especially in a village it’s quite difficult to penetrate the market and convince customers to pay an amount of P6000 to host their weddings.”

“Culture is also one of the contributing factors to the slow business. Parents want to have weddings at their homes. However it is coming up slowly and we will eventually make it.”

Tumagole stated that there is competition as there are other 2 beautiful gardens in Letlhakane which are different and beautiful in their own way with of course inspired by different things.

“However I believe in personal branding which have caused me to call my business with my name “Thwaza” I think branding by name has inspired me to face the competition as an individual n has brought me where I am today.

Thwaza Vintage Garden in the next 5 years will be bigger and better .

“Looking at how the business is this year, I belive and trust attitude determines altitude. We will be bigger with more facilities we are aspiring to make that we do not have now such as accommodation, pool, bar and others inspired by diversification and innovation.”

Tumagole concluded that she gets the support from her parents, friends and her rounded husband Kebonye Tumagole of Mogoditshane Village and who works At OLDM mines as Senior Mining Engineer at Letlhakane Mine.