We need to know

As you’re all well aware, Shaya is one person who likes details, the juicier the better.

Having spotted the lovely Marang Molosiwa with Owen Rampha at Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s funeral in Mafikeng over the weekend, I now want answers.

We all know that Molosiwa is dating former Zebras football star, Diphetogo Selolwane.

Why she went with Mr O to Mafikeng is a mystery.

Although they didn’t hold hands, considering the early hours that they were seen marching into Mmabatho Convention Centre, one may assume they spent the night together.

Shaya is not trying to bring controversy into their lives but just wants to know what’s going on.

I’m sure there’s an innocent explanation – I’ll be waiting for a response from the three of you.