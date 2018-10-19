‘We haven’t bottled it!’

Local producers of bottled water have dismissed suggestions they lack the capacity to supply their product to the country.

In a heated meeting with the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Bogolo Kenewendo on Sunday, the producers insisted the fault lay with retailers for refusing to engage their services.

They claim to source most of their business from Filling Stations and other small establishments while big entities have closed them out almost entirely.

The apparent standoff has led to significant shortage of bottled water in local stores, with consumers taking to social media to air their frustrations.

Airing his concerns, Brandson Sadi, a Sales and Marketing executive at H2O International, a local water purifying company said, “It is a bit hectic from our side; retailers are sceptical that we will deliver well on time but we are producing 1, 500 litres per hour. It is clear they have closed us out!”

Earlier this year, MITI announced a ban on the importation of natural and mineral water under the Control of Goods, Prices and Other Charges Act.

The ban prohibits the importation of water packed in bottles of less than 10 litres, meaning only water packed in bottles of 10 litres and above is eligible for importation.

“It is not correct to say we lack capacity, their mission is to see us closing shop,” fired Ofimile Tlhomelang, a Director at Aqua Quench, another local water purifying company which operates from Molapo Crossing Mall in Gaborone.

A further challenge water producers identified is the issue of pricing, which they say is dictated by the retailers.

In an interview with Voice Money after Sunday’s meeting, Interim Chairman of Association of Botswana Bottled Water Purifiers, Kumbulani Munamati explained that the majority of retailers here are an extension of South African companies who came to Botswana to sell South African products.

“Now we are saying to them, ‘Change and buy locally!’ So firstly they are going to have problems because they had gains through the exchange rate – but now they have to buy with the local currency which sort of disadvantages them,” he noted.

In addition, Munamati said South African retailers operating in Botswana have to liaise with their principals in Johannesburg in order to get the go ahead to buy from local companies.

“But principals in South Africa don’t know the Botswana market in terms of the products, in terms of the regulatory framework, so now they cannot face the truth and say these are the problems we are facing. They would rather blame the locals for not being able to produce,” surmised the Interim Chairperson of the newly formed association.

For her part, Kenewendo assured bottled water producers of her ministry’s support for local manufacturing of products that government feels there is a capacity for.

“Obviously the best way is not always to run to our legislative instrument, but to create an environment where partnerships strive,” the youthful Minister told attendants.

One of the leading retailers to come in for criticism was Choppies Supermarket.

However, in an interview with Voice Money, the chain’s CEO, Ramachadran Ottapathu insisted his organisation were very supportive of local companies.

“You can go to all Choppies stores right now, you will find water stacked up in the shelves,” maintained Ottapathu.