We Didn’t Abandon The Kids- Alpha Direct

Alpha Direct Insurance Chief Executive Officer Arun Iyer has denied claims that his company abandoned Palapye disabled children after a promised party failed to take off.

“We did everything we were supposed to do and had best intentions but the middleman messed it up,” he said.

Last week, Leoky Bogatsu, founder and coordinator of Kopano Rehabilitation Foundation, told of how they fell out with the insurance company after they insisted that it was too late to cook the planned Christmas feast.

The company’s officials are said to have insisted on the cooking and returned the food to Choppies and loaded gifts and drove off when that didn’t happen.

Bogatsu lamented about the losses they incurred in preparation to mobilise the disabled for the party and other logistics.

Iyer however refuted Bogatsu’s claims. “They wanted the money for themselves and when they didn’t get it they decided to send us away. They are cruel and don’t have hearts. Giving is part of our culture at Alpha Direct and we will continue to do so,” he said.

He further said they arrived in Palapye to find nothing was done by the organisers of the party.

“We even had to go and pick up the food from Choppies ourselves even though we had long made arrangements. When we suggested that we should do a dinner instead, they told us they were not interested. They are very unprofessional. They told me I must go back to India,” he added.