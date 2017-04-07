WDP crossing over

A crossover Jazz live band known as WDP (Willingness Determines Potential) are working on a ten-track album called The Bechuanaland Sessions Phase 1.

Crossover jazz is a genre of music rooted in jazz, which aims for mainstream popularity by covering well-known songs.

WDP is a two-man band made up of 26-year-olds Terry Lewis and Leroy Nyoni. They mainly perform live sessions.

Their upcoming album includes tracks such as Black Mampatile by Amantle Brown and Kopisa by Gaone Rantlhoiwa.

The album will officially be launched later this month.

Album available on pre-order, for more info, visit wdp facebook page (@wdpbw) or call Leroy on 75084838