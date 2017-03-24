WCSC holds first graduation ceremony

The World Cuisine Skills Centre (WCSC) this week held its inaugural graduation ceremony for their first ever batch of ten alumni trained under the centre’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

The college which is located in Bokaa village in the Kgatleng District aims to empower people living with disabilities, women and youth.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Monday, Coordinator-Disability office at the Office of the President, Thomas Motingwa, thanked the centre for living up to their promise.

He encouraged the public to enrol their relatives with disabilities at the centre. Motingwa added that people living with the disability also have the ability to add value to the country’s economy.

He further commended the centre for coming up with the admirable initiative and further encouraged enterprises such as hotels and lodges to take part bi creating jobs for people living with the disability.

One of the alumni, Collen Montwedi, who trained under Decoration and Events Management testified that she was very happy and excited to create her own business and also help out in events.

Montwedi stressed that she has gained a skill that she will forever cherish and value.

The event’s decorations were prepared by students who, together with volunteer chefs, prepared a three-course meal for the guests.