Water woes to continue in the Ramotswa area

South East District Council (SEDC) is expected to continue experiencing water shortage due to frequent supply disruption due to the ongoing construction of the Gaborone-Boatle road.

When officially opening the third session of the 2018/19 of the SEDC Full Council this week, Council Chairman-Phenyo Segokgo said he was informed that they were still going to experience a lot of shut downs by the interchange emanating from relocation of water pipes.

“Power outages around Ramotswa as the main source of supply for the affected villages during the rainy season also exacerbates water supply disruptions as has been experienced for the last two weeks.”

He said that rehabilitation of the distribution network in Ramotswa to improve the water supply is on-going and that a considerable improvement is being noted at areas which had not been receiving satisfactory or no pressure at all.

“These maintenance works are being done in-house by Water Utilities Corporation though the current infrastructure has aged. I have also been informed that the installation of robust pre-paid standpipes is going to be undertaken in Ramotswa Cluster as a water conservation measure.”

He noted that consultations with the village leaders and the community will be done prior to the installations to safeguard the system after commissioning. “The on-going Boatle Reverse Osmosis plant is expected to be commissioned by April 2019 as the contractor is back on site,” he said.