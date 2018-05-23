Water supply still a challenge despite recent rains- WUC

Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) Chief Executive Officer Mmetla Masire says although 2018 had good rains, water supply is still a challenge in some areas.

Masire told a recent media briefing that water supply challenges are still felt in some areas due to limited recharge rates coupled with deficient boreholes operational systems and over-abstraction which significantly reduces ground water levels.

He said the corporation rehabilitated 42 boreholes countrywide in five management centres that include Kanye, Molepolole, Mahalapye, Masunga and Tsabong management centres representing an average of 3.5% of boreholes per month.

“The corporation drilled two boreholes at Bray and Ramotlabaki. After completion of the project we expect it to improve the acute water shortages the villages have been facing. These villages had no source of supply after their boreholes collapsed. Leakages have of recent become one of our burning issues so we encourage water users to detect early and fix household leakages. Our customers can use our online platforms to report leaks,” said Masire.

Meanwhile Masire said all the nine dams accross the country reached over 65% capacity and that the amount of rainfall recorded in 2017 and early 2018 contributed to the current satisfactory dam levels particularly in the north.

He said all the dams will take a year to more than a year without any inflow at current usage or consumption rate.

The CEO said the North-South Carrier Scheme I (NSC I) is a major source of water supply to the greater Gaborone area, Phikwe, Serowe and Mahalapye from Letsibogo and Dikgatlhong dams.

“The scheme supplies about 40% of the daily demand of the greater Gaborone, 50% Palapye, 50% Mahalapye and 44% of Serowe. Since January the NSC was shut down thrice due to maintenance works that included connecting a new pump station at Mmamabule and associated break pressure tanks for enhanced water supply,” he added.