Water sport, a hit at Makgadikgadi epic

Over 6, 000 spectators invade Sua Town Beach

Almost every spectator was asking the same question – “What is this?” ………. “Is it a beach?” ……… “Is it an ocean?”

The seemingly endless water in Sua Pan is an impressive spectacle – especially for a local whose idea of a sizeable body of water is limited to Gaborone dam and other man-made holes across the country.

For their fourth instalment of the Makgadikgadi Epic, Botswana Tourism abandoned their old home, the Nata Bird Sanctuary to settle in Sua.

It was a masterstroke as the beach-like waterfront in Sua Town provided a perfect setting for an epic weekend.

With over 70 skydiving professionals from 12 countries, the epic once again proved that it is one of the biggest tourism events in the country.

While initially skydivers were the main attraction, locals eventually warmed up to the water-sports on offer.

Long queues were seen as people waited their turn to ride a jet ski, hovercraft or an airboat.

The attraction was economically appealing too – it cost a miserly P100 for fun in the water, while helicopter flips set you back P500 and P2, 000 for a tandem jump.

The Skis and hovercrafts accorded local tourists a rare opportunity to appreciate the vastness of Makgadikgadi and its beauty.

With birds hovering above and taking periodic dips into the water and almost curiously accompanying everyone on a watercraft, the Sua waterfront was truly a sight to behold.

Explaining their reasons for relocating to the Soda Ash mining town, BTO Executive Marketing Manager Gillian Blackbeard said there was too much water at the Bird Sanctuary, which made it difficult to land planes.

“Sua is a unique type of setting. It feels like we are in a beach – I think we can safely say Botswana has a beach,” she chuckled.

According to Blackbeard, the Epic was introduced for two reasons – the promotion of a new product and the creation of local tourism.

‘We wanted people from different areas of this country to come here and enjoy this product,” she said.

Blackbeard further explained that diversification of the tourism industry is what drove them to invest more in events-based tourism.

“The Delta sells itself, as wildlife tourism is the best. We needed to diversify the product and create more jobs and opportunities. Adventure tourism, things like skydiving, quad biking and water sports create opportunities for growth,” she said.

There’s no doubt that with the increase of events like Khawa, Gaborone Airshow, Desert Race and Makgadikgadi Epic fun lovers and adrenaline junkies no longer have to cross the border for their fix.