Life is gradually returning to normal in Shashe and Botshabelo wards in Maun following the recent reopening of the community’s water taps by Water Utilities Cooperation (WUC).

The community, which went for months without water due to closed boreholes and the dried-up Thamalakane River, are content, expressing gratitude at once again having direct access to the ‘life saving liquid’.

One of the area’s grateful resident’s, Kelebemang Ngandura, told Okavango Voice there was a palpable sense of relief now that the ‘dry nightmare’ had come to an end.

“We can now draw water from our backyards. We no longer have to use donkey carts to get water from far away places. We feel we are part of Maun as well, part of Botswana,” stated the happy housewife, adding she is once again able to make breakfast for her children before they go to school in the mornings.

“My children now go to school cleaned up, they bathe and put on clean and ironed uniforms. They leave home on full stomachs and they can concentrate in class without the discomfort of untidiness. Furthermore, they don’t have to think about the long distance they have to travel to go find water after school. They have time to play with other children and do their school work!” she said.

Ngandura’s neighbour, Keraetswe Mokgotetsi, expressed similar sentiments. His main prayer is that WUC will continue giving them water.

RELIEVED: Mokgotetsi

“Life has improved for the better. I am glad that our government have an ear to listen to our concern and have addressed it. Our necks and backs are healing as it is, from carrying heavy water bottles every day.”

Meanwhile, water rationing continues throughout Maun.

WUC have attributed the problem to Thamalakane River drying up. For years, the river has been the main source of water in the tourist town.

The cooperation has, however, promised to drill more boreholes to harvest underground water to serve the Maun community.