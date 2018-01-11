Warrant of arrest issued for alleged fraudster

Habitual thief, Phatsimo Ijani (22), is still on the run following a spate of criminal activities allegedly committed during the festive season.

The young woman made headlines in December after she stole a car belonging to a police officer, Dennis Chitumba.

She later used the Golf 5 car with registration numbers B 744 BEV to defraud other unsuspecting members of the public in Letlhakane, Orapa and Maun.

In Letlhakane she also made away with Refhilwe Maule’s P3000 after they accommodated her overnight.

She was later arrested in Maun and handed over to Francistown Police.

Ijani was however soon back on the streets after Chitumba dropped charges against her.

She was handed to Letlhakane Police where she was arraigned before court. “She was supposed to come for her second mention but she never turned up,” said Letlhakane Police Station Commander Michael Maphephu.

“A warrant of arrest has been issued and we appeal to members of the public to help with the arrest of this woman,” Maphephu added.

Ijani is also a wanted woman in Serowe after pulling what is perhaps her most daring stunt.

The fraudster allegedly posed as a mourner at a funeral in Serowe where she also made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

She was however unlucky as she dropped her Omang and passport. “She seems to target men who sadly fall prey to her charm,” Maphephu said.

He added that Ijani is also wanted for stealing a car in Letlhakane which was later found crashed and abandoned.