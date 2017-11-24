Wanted suspect escapes from SA police custody

Botswana police have issued an urgent public appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of Adolphius Mogakolodi Legae who escaped from police custody in South Africa on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Legae has been in the police ‘wanted’ list for a series of criminal offences including robbery, rape and attempted murder that he, together with his accomplices committed since 2016.

He was arrested by South African police in June after illegally crossing into the country.

Legae whose extradition back to Botswana was delayed after his arrest was said to have been awaiting trial for other offences committed in South Africa.

Some of the crimes that he allegedly committed include the infamous Tsolamosese Choppies Store robbery where he, in the company of another, made away with P112 000.00.

The two men allegedly made away in a vehicle they had hijacked at gun point from a Ramotswa taxi man who was shot three times on the thigh during the hijack incident.

Legae is also alleged to have abducted a young woman in Kanye, who he later shot on the leg.

A police statement issued yesterday (November 23rd) says the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and the public has been urged to approach him with caution.

Anyone with information that can lead to his arrest has been advised to contact the police on 3951161, 3995045, 3995045/6, 999 or toll free number 0800600144 or contact the nearest police station.