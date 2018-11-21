Wanted rape and armed robbery suspect nabbed in Tlokweng

Notorious suspected armed robber and rapist, Lloyd Maposa, who has been on the police most wanted list was last weekend arrested in Tlokweng.

Maposa, who is believed to have been part of a gang of serial rapists who have been terrorising people in Tlokweng, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and robbed his latest victim on Sunday.

The accused escaped in April this year when other two suspects, Progressive Ndlovu (31) and Thabelo Nfakazi Ndlovu (30), were arrested after allegedly raping two sisters in front of their mother.

Maposa was arraigned before Extension II Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa yesterday.

The court heard that on Sunday, Maposa and another who did not appear in court allegedly robbed Thato Magetse of a black Samsung laptop worth P5000, black A5 Samsung cellphone worth P5000, white Galaxy prime cellphone worth P2000, Bluetooth headsets worth P600, R700 and P100 cash.

When asked if he has anything to say, the 32-year-old Maposa from Zimbabwe said the police beat him up during arrest and requested that he be taken to the hospital.

He pleaded with the magistrate to order that the police contact his relatives as they do not know of his whereabouts.

Magistrate Kgerethwa ordered that Maposa be given medical attention and access to contact his relatives.

He was further remanded and he will appear before court on the 22nd November together with Progressive and Thabelo.