Wanted burglary suspect survives electrocution

A suspected petty thief who has been evading the police since last year found himself in the long arms of the law after he narrowly survived electrocution while attempting to steal power cables.

Thana Lentswe, 34, is lucky to be alive after escaping the electric shock with agonising pain and bleeding wounds while, together with his friends, they tried to steal Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) cables.

After surviving the shock, Lentswe’s friends took him to his girlfriend’s house and upon noticing the seriousness of his condition, she informed the police who later arrested him and took him to the hospital.

Ntswe who hails from from Newtown ward in Kumakwane has been on the run from the police since last year’s festive season as he was wanted for four burglary and theft offences.

According to court documents, on the night of December 21st, 2017 at Newtown ward in Kumakwane Ntswe broke and entered into the house of Ketshabile Kudumedi and stole black and silver Sony Bravia plasma television valued at P3 900.00, decoder valued at P400.00, memory stick valued atP100.00 and a pair of black Nike flip-flops valued at P300.00 all adding to a total value of P4 700.00.

On the same day, he is said to have broken into a dwelling house belonging to Thusoyaone Matlhaku and stole a black Microsoft cellphone valued at P1 500.00, black Orange Cliff cellphone valued at P400.00, Mobicell tablet worth P1 200.00 and other items at total value of P3 925.00.

Last Thursday the wounded Ntswe was dragged before Molepolole Magistrate, Rosemary Khuto, who found it difficult to remand him in custody due to his critical condition.

Magistrate Khuto who was kind enough to release Ntswe on bail, warned him that failure to attend his next mention on February 19th, 2019 she was going to remand him till the finalization of the matter.

State prosecutor, Sub Inspector Thabo Moje, had earlier on told the court that the matter was pending final case management and that he was surprised that the accused was not admitted in the hospital.

“Looking at his condition I find it hard to apply for the accused’s further remand,” said Moje.