Wake up call for GIMC

The much publicised Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) came to an end on Sunday morning with bang but again thieves spoilt what could have gone down as the event of the year.

By noon on Saturday it was evident that, there’d be a bumper crowd before dusk. May the beautiful soul of Nametso Bogopa rest in peace.

Big Weekend however observed that hired security personnel in most cases use such opportunities to make a quick buck and allow people entry for a minimal fee.

More police presence would have prevented the reign of terror by pickpockets who were after cellphones and other gadgets.

I hope the show organisers have learnt a lesson and will improve going forward.

In other countries they always a back-up security on standby in anticipation of such a situation.