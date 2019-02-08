Waar was jy rope in Bouga luv

The Waar Was Jy organisers have roped in legendary Kwaito artist, Kabelo Mabalane to spice things up for next month’s show.

The event, to be held at Stanbic Piazza on March 1, initially had Boom Shaka lined up as the only international group.

However, after a lukewarm reception from the public, the brains behind the show, Lecco Kenosi decided to bring in the former Kwaito star.

Bouga Luv, as the TKZ member is known, is a household name in the music industry having released hits such at ‘Pantsula For Life’, ‘Amapantsula A Jabulile’, ‘Love me or Leave me alone’ and ‘Zonke’.

He will be joined by local star, Mapetla.